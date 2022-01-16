Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.45) and the highest is ($1.48). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.