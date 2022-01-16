Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFC. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

