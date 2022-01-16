Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth $95,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

