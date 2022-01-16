Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

SOFI stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

