Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have declined in the past six months. Stiff competition from e-retailers, higher freight costs and supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 pandemic are some of the headwinds that the company has been encountering. Management anticipates modest decline in gross margin in fiscal 2022 owing to the incremental freight investments. Also, Tapestry has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses, thanks to increased marketing spend, higher selling and operational costs, and increased compensation expenses. For fiscal 2022, Tapestry envisions SG&A expenses to increase relatively in-line with sales. Management expects mid-teens growth in revenues for the fiscal year. We believe strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation should contribute to the company’s performance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

TPR opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

