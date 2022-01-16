Zacks Investment Research Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We have initiated coverage on F.N.B. Corp. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, the company remains well-positioned for revenue growth. The manageable debt level and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. Also, the company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the low-interest-rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated expenses might hamper the bottom-line growth to some extent.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 591.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 237,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $136,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

