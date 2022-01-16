Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

