Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Boosted by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for 4.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.