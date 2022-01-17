-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

