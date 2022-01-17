$0.15 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

