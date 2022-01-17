$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lufax.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. 4,715,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,770. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after buying an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,393,000 after buying an additional 340,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 26.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.