$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $51.00 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

