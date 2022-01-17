$0.33 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $162,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

