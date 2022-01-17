$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.41.

NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.77.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

