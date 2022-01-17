$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 192,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,910. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $722.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 89,399 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.