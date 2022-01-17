$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

VICI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.54. 5,975,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,220. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.