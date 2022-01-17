$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

VICI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.54. 5,975,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,220. VICI Properties has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.