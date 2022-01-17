$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW opened at $68.93 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

