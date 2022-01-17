$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AVNW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $351.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

In other news, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

