$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

