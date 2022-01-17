$0.78 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hilton Grand Vacations also posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

HGV traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 15,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,214,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

