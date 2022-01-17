$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

