$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 5,302,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,150. Antero Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

