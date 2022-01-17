$1.75 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.68. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.83. 761,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,820. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

