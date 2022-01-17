$109.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $109.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $405.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

IRWD opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.