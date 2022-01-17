10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $2,023,000.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $2,803,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $104.00 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.74 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

