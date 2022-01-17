1,235 Shares in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $70.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.