12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 148,319 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 148,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Steelcase makes up 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Steelcase by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. 63,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.