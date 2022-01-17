1,784 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

