1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $25,536.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001242 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00114690 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

