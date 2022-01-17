-$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.05) and the highest is ($2.16). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.97) to ($7.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,640. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

