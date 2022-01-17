$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will post sales of $20.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLN. Roth Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLN opened at $6.80 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.