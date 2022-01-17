20,000 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 334,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $882.81 million, a P/E ratio of 354.86 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,624 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.