21,077 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Acquired by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.