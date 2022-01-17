$215.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce sales of $215.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.44 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.59. 42,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,730. Kadant has a 1 year low of $129.55 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

