2,253 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.