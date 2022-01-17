2,253 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

