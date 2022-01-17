2,424 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

