$25.01 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post $25.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 2,377,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

