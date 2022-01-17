2,896 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $178.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

