$29.16 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $29.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

SGMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

