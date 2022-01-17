$29.16 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $29.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

SGMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.