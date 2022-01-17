3,432 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

