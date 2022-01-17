$35.88 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce sales of $35.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.56 million. AXT reported sales of $27.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $135.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $136.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $163.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 130,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,900. The stock has a market cap of $365.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXT by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

