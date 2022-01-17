3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

