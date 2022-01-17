49,600 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 120.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 74.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $8,480,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

