$5.76 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce sales of $5.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $25.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,236,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,520. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

