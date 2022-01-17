$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce sales of $52.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEMrush.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.86. 253,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,730. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,474.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,265 shares of company stock worth $16,649,751.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

