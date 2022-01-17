6,204 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 50,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.