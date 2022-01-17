$73.60 Million in Sales Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will report $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $74.20 million. Root posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $321.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Root by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,963,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,370. Root has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $679.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

