7,320 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

