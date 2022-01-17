79,144 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.42. 14,374,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

