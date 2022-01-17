8,380 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in JFrog by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

